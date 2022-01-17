Sports

Atalanta-Inter, the tweet of the Napoliscatena the web “But is this a joke?”

Posted on

Puzzled faces on social media after the last tweet of the SSC Napoli which sparked comments of all kinds. “They are in Bologna and they will have eaten up with Tortellini, fried gnocchi and red wine and will have left their smartphone unattended”, tries to motivate a fan. “There are two things: either they hacked the account, or Lombardo exaggerated with the grappino”, jokes another. “I thought it was the parody account. But unfortunately it is not “, a Neapolitan declares bewildered.

An exit considered nonsense by the people of social networks, free compliments to Atalanta And Inter for a match held under the banner of “honest and spectacular football”. Perhaps the social managers of Calcio Napoli have decided to be inspired by those clubs of Premier who have their own way of relating to their fans on the web. Or probably they were trying to create a large flow of social activity around the company’s profile, and in this case the goal would seem abundantly achieved. “It’s brilliant because such a tweet drives the web crazy and increases interactions”, “Not even after a win there are so many answers,” notes some followers.

The fact is that the sentiment in response to the twitter from the institutional profile of the blue club is one of criticism, and drags behind many teasing. “One question: why?” Someone tries again to ask. “It’s a subtle way to win Juve,” replies another. “They look like the coded messages of Radio London during the world war,” reads the comments. “Osimhen took the phone again, tell the truth!»Is another of the various sarcastic answers found on social media.

99% of Napoli fans are ashamed»Is the statistic estimated by a more technical follower. And the memes, infinite memes that have already taken possession of the virtual squares. But maybe a little irony on the eve of Bologna-Naples it doesn’t hurt the fans either. Will there be a shrewd strategy devised by the club that prompted the new Twitter statement? We will find out in the next social adventures of the SSC Napoli. Meanwhile Aurelio De Laurentiis leaves us a like.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
585
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
484
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top