Atalanta-Inter, the tweet of the Napoliscatena the web “But is this a joke?”

Puzzled faces on social media after the last tweet of the SSC Napoli which sparked comments of all kinds. “They are in Bologna and they will have eaten up with Tortellini, fried gnocchi and red wine and will have left their smartphone unattended”, tries to motivate a fan. “There are two things: either they hacked the account, or Lombardo exaggerated with the grappino”, jokes another. “I thought it was the parody account. But unfortunately it is not “, a Neapolitan declares bewildered.

An exit considered nonsense by the people of social networks, free compliments to Atalanta And Inter for a match held under the banner of “honest and spectacular football”. Perhaps the social managers of Calcio Napoli have decided to be inspired by those clubs of Premier who have their own way of relating to their fans on the web. Or probably they were trying to create a large flow of social activity around the company’s profile, and in this case the goal would seem abundantly achieved. “It’s brilliant because such a tweet drives the web crazy and increases interactions”, “Not even after a win there are so many answers,” notes some followers.

The fact is that the sentiment in response to the twitter from the institutional profile of the blue club is one of criticism, and drags behind many teasing. “One question: why?” Someone tries again to ask. “It’s a subtle way to win Juve,” replies another. “They look like the coded messages of Radio London during the world war,” reads the comments. “Osimhen took the phone again, tell the truth!»Is another of the various sarcastic answers found on social media.

“99% of Napoli fans are ashamed»Is the statistic estimated by a more technical follower. And the memes, infinite memes that have already taken possession of the virtual squares. But maybe a little irony on the eve of Bologna-Naples it doesn’t hurt the fans either. Will there be a shrewd strategy devised by the club that prompted the new Twitter statement? We will find out in the next social adventures of the SSC Napoli. Meanwhile Aurelio De Laurentiis leaves us a like.