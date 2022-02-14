Atalanta-Juve 1-1, goals from Malinovsky and Danilo

Atalanta and Juventus drew 1-1 in the Sunday postponement of the 25th matchday of Serie A played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. To the advantage of the hosts in the 76th minute with a free kick from Malinovsky, Danilo answers in the 92nd minute with a header. In the standings, the bianconeri are always fourth at 46 with two points ahead of the Orobics who must, however, recover the match against Torino.

THE MATCH

In the first minutes of the match Juventus starts strong, McKennie is inspired and the trident becomes dangerous on more than one occasion. Sportiello must defuse a poisonous left from Vlahovic. After having suffered in the first quarter of an hour Atalanta takes courage and begins to appear in the opposing area. At half an hour he is the protagonist of a contested action: Koopmeiners launched at the net is opposed by Szczesny on the edge of the area. The action continues with the ball that ends up in Muriel, whose conclusion is deflected for a corner by a defender.

In the second half, Atalanta immediately started strong and tried with a De Roon shot, Szczesny reached out and rejected for a corner. Juventus’ response comes with Dybala, the Argentine tries a shot from the edge of the area: high ball. At 10 ‘guests close to the advantage, on the developments of a corner the carom ball on Vlahovic’s left foot who kicks first, Sportiello dives deflects.

Fifteen minutes later another Juventus chance with Rabiot who receives the ball from the back but closes the plate too much and the ball ends up on the outside of the net. At 22 ‘it is the Goddess who becomes dangerous again on the Boga-Koopmeiners axis, the attacker’s conclusion and the midfielder’s split who does not reach a breath on the ball. At 31 ‘the Nerazzurri lead by Malinovsky: a spectacular free kick by the Ukrainian playmaker who beats Szczesny from 25 meters with a powerful shot.

At 38 ‘hosts very close to doubling. On a corner action, Malinovskyi’s countercross for Hateboer who, from two steps, sends the ball to the post. In full recovery comes the equal of the guests: corner by Dybala, imperious detachment by Danilo who hits his head and sends the ball to the far post, where Sportiello cannot reach. Curtain.