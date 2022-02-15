“Atalanta-Juve, Hateboer on De Sciglio as a red player, I would have given the Nerazzurri a penalty for the hands of De Ligt”

The former referee Massimo Chiesa analyzes, directly on “Calciomercato.com”, the slow motion episodes of Atalanta-Juventus, the match played last Sunday: “Mariani He didn’t fully fence, but it wasn’t one of his best performances. I expect more from him. Let’s go in order.

– “On the shot of Boga there is a touch of hand of De Ligt in the Juve area: the attacker’s conclusion is rejected with the ball touching first the Dutchman’s arm and then the armpit. I would have whistled the penalty because the arm is detached from the body and increases the volume; but it is an episode on which the Var at least had to intervene to go and see it again “.

– “The release of Szczesny it immediately seemed to me to be red for a clear scoring opportunity, because it is true that he keeps his arms behind but spreads his leg taking full Koopmeiners. Mariani, however, does not make a mistake by giving the advantage, because then the ball arrives at Muriel that kicks badly. He makes the mistake by forgetting the yellow in Szczesny at the end of the action; he is not a red player because Bonucci is recovering and therefore it is not a clear scoring opportunity. “

– “The intervention of Hateboer on De Sciglio he was red, the referee warned him but he should have been sent off “.









