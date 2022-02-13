Atalanta-Juve, Marino: “Szczesny as red and there was a penalty for us”

The coach of the Nerazzurri in silence, in his place the general manager intervenes who squabbles with Dazn’s studio and talks about obvious wrongs suffered
Gian Piero Gasperini does not appear to the press microphones after the game, the general manager Umberto Marino intervenes in his place. He is very angry: “Szczesny’s intervention was for red. And de Ligt’s foul was also a penalty kick. That’s a hand ball. Let’s comment on the episodes for what they are.” Frost in Dazn’s studio, then a brief bickering with former match director Luca Marelli (addressed with a curt “luckily he no longer referees”) who has a very different point of view from that of the Atalantino manager.
Ambrosini then takes the discussion out of the quarrels of the alleged referee wrongdoings and Marino analyzes the 1-1 against Juve: “As for the performance this was an excellent match for us. The right spirit has always been there, only a bit of luck was lacking in some episodes. Great praise should be given to those who played. They proved to be able to fight on an equal footing with a Juve that came from a series of many positive results and was in an excellent moment. ? We strongly believe in him, a great economic investment has been made and we believe he can make a great contribution. It is difficult for Muriel to find spaces, those who know us play in a certain way. “
