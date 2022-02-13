Atalanta-Juve, what changes with Vlahovic more and Zapata less

TURIN – It would have been a very fascinating challenge in the challenge, complete with the assonance of the first names to be used as a slogan: Duvan against Dusan. Instead in Atalanta-Juventus this evening Zapata versus Vlahovic there will be no: last Sunday’s injury against Cagliari deprived Gian Piero Gasperini of the man who decided to go to Allianz Stadium. Compared to that game, however, Massimiliano Merry tonight will have DV7 more. How does the challenge change?

The analysis

Change to the advantage of the bianconeri, of course. First of all why Juventus found a great striker and Atalanta lost him. And it also changes because they both have unique characteristics in their respective teams. Characteristics that were just those terribly missed by Juventus until the purchase of the twenty-two-year-old center-forward from Fiorentina. Not only the ability to finish, which in the Juventus attack had collapsed after the farewell of Cristiano Ronaldo , but also the ability to play with his back to the goal using the body and the ability to attack the area of ​​strength that were missing even with CR7 and that would have made Vlahovic the perfect partner of the Portuguese champion. Even with Morata and Dybala, however, the agreement immediately blossomed, thanks to the aforementioned qualities of the Serbian. More precious than ever in tonight’s match, as they were against Verona. The yellow and blue of Tudor defend with the same attitude of Gasperini’s Atalanta: each player attacks the opponent in his own area following him forward to the opponent’s trocar, including the defenders with the attackers. This makes it almost impossible for the opponents to find free support, complicating the construction from below: an attitude that Atalanta knows how to exploit to their advantage to steal the ball and hit. Already in the first leg against the Nerazzurri and last Sunday against Verona, Allegri has chosen to avoid pressing by immediately verticalizing on a strikeron whose bank a partner needed the same striker in depth or other players who entered, in order to take advantage of the absence of players in cover and force the defenders to run towards their goal instead of forward as they like to do.

The script and the star

Thus were born the best chances of Juventus against Atalanta: at 20 ‘of the first half a bank on Morata’s Juventus trocar on Locatelli’s vertical pass allowed McKennie to throw Chiesa in front of Musso, but the attacker was unable to protect the ball from Toloi’s recovery. Similar situation at 15 ‘of the second half, in that case with Dybala’s side on Cuadrado’s vertical pass and Bonucci’s throw for McKennie, also unable to protect the ball in the area from Toloi’s recovery. The 1-0 goal against Verona was born from an air bank by Vlahovic following a postponement by Szczesny, with Dybala able to intercept Casale’s next short block and launch DV7 first, immediately sprinting towards the goal, leaving Gunter behind. . Similar genesis for the scoring opportunity in the 37th minute: verticalization of Chiellini for Vlahovic just beyond the half of the field, on the rebound originated by the contrast with Gunter Dybala rushes forward who immediately launches Morata in depth, good at crossing for the Serbian who sprinted towards the goal but imprecise in the deviation. Same script, then, but with one more star who could change the outcome of the film: for physique and ability to protect the ball as a striker, Vlahovic would probably have been able to kick in at least one of the aforementioned occasions of the first leg. As seen in the match against Verona, DV7 will also be precious as a side on the first verticalizations, exploiting the body to defend the ball: because Atalanta is lethal when they win it back in those situations (for example, the goal was born from a wrong side of Morata by Zapata on the first leg) (…)

