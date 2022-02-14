Atalanta-Juventus, controversy on live TV: refereeing in the sights

After the mockery of the defeat against Fiorentina at the last minute of the quarter-final of the Italian Cup, theAtalanta suffers another goal in the closing seconds of a potential game breakthrough of the season, the direct clash for fourth place against Juventus from Max Allegri.

Atalanta-Juventus, controversy over Mariani’s refereeing

And as in the match against the Viola, the Nerazzurri complain about the referees’ decisions. From the validation of Milenkovic’s goal that sent Vincenzo Italiano’s team into the Italian cup semifinal, thus causing another meeting with Juventus itself to fade for Atalanta, to the episodes that, according to the Bergamo club, conditioned the match against bianconeri in the league.

The reference is to the non-expulsion of the Juventus goalkeeper Szczesny on the occasion of the contrast with Koopmeiners and the failure to grant a penalty for an alleged hand ball volunteer in the area of Matthijs De Ligt. In the viewfinder, therefore, the direction of Mariani.

Atalanta, the anger of the dg Marino live on TV

At the end of the match at the “Gewiss Stadium”, then, the Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini he chose not to speak, in clear controversy with regard to arbitration decisions, leaving room for the general manager Umberto Marinor, protagonist of a harsh outburst live on TV at ‘Dazn’ against Luca Marelli, former referee and moviolista of the OTT platform who from this year has secured the rights of Serie A.

“Fortunately, Marelli no longer referees. Szczesny’s is a red foul and De Ligt’s hand ball is a penalty. We comment on the episodes for what they are. Our vision is this. Otherwise tomorrow we have to change the rules ”said Marino, who on Thursday after his elimination from the Italian Cup had challenged the decision of the referee team to validate Fiorentina’s 3-2 goal in the Italian Cup despite Giacomo Bonaventura’s disputed position.

Atalanta, the fight for a place in the Champions League continues

Marino then praised the team claiming the excellent performance that Gasperini’s players are having also this season despite the early elimination from the Champions League and a few setbacks too many in the league costing the inclusion in the fight for the scudetto.

“Atalanta played an excellent match, even today we had the right spirit, but unfortunately we have been lacking a bit of luck for some time. Great praise must be given to those who took the field fighting on an equal footing against a great Juventus, which came from an important series of useful results. With Boga the Percassi family has made a great investment, they will be able to make a great contribution to us. The championship is very long, behind there are teams like Rome, Lazio and Fiorentina that could reach fourth place “.

