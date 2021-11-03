Sports

Atalanta-Lazio: launched the seat on the pitch, 5-year-old for a 50-year-old from Dalmine

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Atalanta-Lazio: launched the seat on the pitch, 5-year-old for a 50-year-old from Dalmine

  • Tuesday 02 November 2021

A provision has arrived for the throwing of objects that took place during the Atalanta-Lazio championship match.

In the afternoon the news of another daspo arrived from the police headquarters who identified another fan responsible for throwing objects onto the pitch during the match at the Gewiss Stadium on 30 October last. The further investigation by the Digos led to the identification of a man born in 1971 living in Dalmine.

In particular, the vision of the images extrapolated from the video surveillance system inside the stadium made it possible to attribute to the man the launch of the seat which took place during the 90 ‘

minute of play that hit a press operator in the leg behind the goal of the visiting team.

Towards man Therefore, the appropriate reports to the Judicial Authority were immediately activated which was followed, on the afternoon of Tuesday 2 November, by the adoption by the Police Commissioner of the Province of Bergamo Maurizio Auriemma of a
5-year Daspo provision.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Most read articles

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve, the short circuit began with Ronaldo. Now we need Allegri’s intuition. And patience – La Gazzetta dello Sport

1 day ago

Juve, Allegri immediately puts Zenit in the sights

2 days ago

Rusty Arthur, slow Rabiot. Dybala and McKennie are saved

3 days ago

Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Sonego starts well, but misses too much from the second set and gives in three sets to Fritz

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button