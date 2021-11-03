Atalanta-Lazio: launched the seat on the pitch, 5-year-old for a 50-year-old from Dalmine

A provision has arrived for the throwing of objects that took place during the Atalanta-Lazio championship match.

In the afternoon the news of another daspo arrived from the police headquarters who identified another fan responsible for throwing objects onto the pitch during the match at the Gewiss Stadium on 30 October last. The further investigation by the Digos led to the identification of a man born in 1971 living in Dalmine.

In particular, the vision of the images extrapolated from the video surveillance system inside the stadium made it possible to attribute to the man the launch of the seat which took place during the 90 ‘



minute of play that hit a press operator in the leg behind the goal of the visiting team.

Towards man Therefore, the appropriate reports to the Judicial Authority were immediately activated which was followed, on the afternoon of Tuesday 2 November, by the adoption by the Police Commissioner of the Province of Bergamo Maurizio Auriemma of a

5-year Daspo provision.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED