Atalanta-Lazio, not just coins. TV operator hit by child seat

Not only the throwing of coins towards the Lazio goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, in the turbulent final of the Bergamo match last Saturday: the three responsible have been identified and removed while awaiting the decisions of the sports judge. But it appears that other objects have also been thrown on the lawn of the Gewiss Stadium. Not just rolls of adhesive tape already highlighted live by the televised images of the match.

the complaint

–

Via social media, through his profiles, a TV operator, Mauro Ielardi, revealed that he was hit in the leg by the throwing of a seat uprooted from the stands, while he was right behind Reina to do his job. “I had a strange presentiment to be under the Atalanta curve – his story on Facebook -, but I never imagined that I would even get a seat on the calf and fortunately on the calf, a meter higher and we were talking about something else. The scene was seen by a steward and an Atalanta safety officer also arrived on the spot. “