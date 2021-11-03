Sports

Atalanta-Lazio, throws a seat against a photographer: 5-year-old Daspo to a Nerazzurri fan

Bergamo. The further investigation activity of the Digos led to the identification of another subject – GA, born in 1971 residing in Dalmine – responsible for throwing objects on the field during the match Atalanta-Lazio of 30 October.

In particular, the vision of the images extrapolated from the video surveillance system present inside the stadium made it possible to attribute to the man the launch of the seat occurred during the 90 ‘minute of the game that hit a press operator in the leg behind the goal of the visiting team.

With regard to GA, the reports of the case to the judicial authority were immediately activated, followed by adoption by the Bergamo police chief Maurizio Auriemma of a Daspo provision for 5 years.

