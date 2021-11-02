Atalanta-Manchester: choirs, beers and banners: the city invaded by English folklore – Live broadcast by BergamoTv

On Tuesday evening the expected match with Manchester United, meanwhile the English fans are scattered around the city and are recognized by the choirs and red and white banners. Follow the live broadcast of Bergamo TV with connections from the Gewiss Stadium for the pre-match.

The wait for the Champions League match Atalanta-Manchester was seen by the 1,4000 English fans who arrived in the city as a party. For two days they have been wandering around the pubs and bars in the center and in the Upper Town drinking beer and hanging them with red and white banners celebrating their team.

Watch the video of a group of fans at Vox in Viale Vittorio Emanuele.

Close to the crowds of fans also the police and Carabinieri vans who observe the situation closely so that it does not degenerate.

fans (Photo by beppe bedolis)

(Photo by Beppe Bedolis)

(Photo by Beppe Bedolis)

Atalanta Manchester English fans (Photo by Beppe Bedolis)

