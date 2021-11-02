Sports

Atalanta-Manchester: choirs, beers and banners: the city invaded by English folklore – Live broadcast by BergamoTv

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Atalanta-Manchester: choirs, beers and banners: the city invaded by English folklore - Live broadcast by BergamoTv

  • Tuesday 02 November 2021

On Tuesday evening the expected match with Manchester United, meanwhile the English fans are scattered around the city and are recognized by the choirs and red and white banners. Follow the live broadcast of Bergamo TV with connections from the Gewiss Stadium for the pre-match.

The wait for the Champions League match Atalanta-Manchester was seen by the 1,4000 English fans who arrived in the city as a party. For two days they have been wandering around the pubs and bars in the center and in the Upper Town drinking beer and hanging them with red and white banners celebrating their team.

Watch the video of a group of fans at Vox in Viale Vittorio Emanuele.

To see this video activate javascript or use a browser that supports HTML5 video

Close to the crowds of fans also the police and Carabinieri vans who observe the situation closely so that it does not degenerate.

fans

fans

(Photo by beppe bedolis)

(Photo by Beppe Bedolis)

(Photo by Beppe Bedolis)

Atalanta Manchester English fans

Atalanta Manchester English fans

(Photo by Beppe Bedolis)

Follow the live broadcast of the Bergamo TV pre-match.

.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Most read articles

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ibra-Giroud relay, Diaz is back from the start

56 mins ago

De Silvestri and Arnautovic raise Bologna: Cagliari sinks at Dall’Ara. It ends 2-0

1 day ago

Serie A: Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, Zielinski gives the derby to Spalletti | News

2 days ago

Parma, Krause: “We are building a strong team. B hard and there are no recipes to win it”

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button