Atalanta-Manchester United, Gasperini: ‘CR7? It’s great but I sent it to that country ‘

He is satisfied Gian Piero Gasperini at the end of the match equalized by Atalanta against Manchester United 2-2 with final mockery by Cristiano Ronaldo (goal in recovery in the first half and goal in recovery in the second half): “What did I tell him at the end of the first half? Go to that country – he says laughing – He is a crazy player, someone manages to say that it is a problem, having problems like this … “. On the match:” It was a fantastic evening, in the end Ronaldo’s goal arrived, an incredible feat, but we had a great match, if we had won it would have been the best but we came close. Pride is very high, we are 80% happy, sorry to score in the recovery, it would have been a challenge and it would have given us a big boost towards the second round but there are still some chances of qualification. With six points the qualification is mathematical, luckily we have the possibility to depend on our results even if they will be two difficult matches with Villarreal and Young Boys “.

“Between the round trip we collected little”

After taking the lead with Ilicic, Atalanta suffered the same as Ronaldo just before the break, a goal that could have cut their legs: “In the second half we started again knowing that the match would be tough until the 90 ‘, lately we have been scoring goals when we are deployed, but this means that we have room for improvement – Gasperini explains – Even on the final goal there were two rebounds, but then we have to see what we have done well and we must be proud. It is clear that if we had scored the third goal we would have closed it, it was the same in the first leg. They have quality, they have players who know how to kick and who are good at aerial play. We never gave up looking for the third goal, in the second half the game seemed to be in our hands. let’s say that we have collected little for the two games we didor”.