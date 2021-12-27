“Atalanta? Palomino is offside. Milan? Giroud had to stay still”

“The goals of Atalanta he was born in Milan ? The regulation says that the offside, in these cases, is the responsibility of the referee on the field, they are subjective situations. These are extreme cases, but we don’t always have to say that the referee made a mistake. Each of us has different perceptions, I can’t say it’s wrong. It’s called subjectivity “. These are the words of Graziano Cesari at Centro Suoni Sport. The former referee thus commented on the two dubious episodes of last day, starting with the one in Atalanta-Rome : “Palomino tries to hit the ball with his head, puts his hands on Cristante and then I don’t even worry, is offside “. Then about what happened in Milan-Naples : “Giroud somehow, from the ground, influences the action, that of the referee is not a mistake. If the leg moves it is no longer stationary, it is part of the concept of subjectivity that has the regulation. It is called active offside. The correct procedure is the one they used in Milan with the on field review. In this case, the referee decides whether he is offside or not. In Bergamo there is a passage missing, the referee has to make the evaluation. It is not an objective fact, this is a subjective fact of the offside. I would have canceled both goals, both for Atalanta and Milan. I also considered Giroud’s offside active. The referee explained it on the pitch yesterday, he told Giroud who had to stay still , a simple movement is enough “.

Furious Gasperini: “The canceled goal is madness”

Pioli on the canceled goal: “Giroud is on the ground, he was not offside”

“Mourinho defended Zaniolo well”

Cesari then commented on the words of Mourinho a few weeks ago, when he advised to Zaniolo to play in the Premier League making a clear reference to the referees and to the fouls not whistled: “Because he wants to bring a problem to the referees’ attention, that is not to label Zaniolo as a simulator. Labels like this are dangerous, Mourinho has placed the winning shot. Zaniolo in these last matches has been forgotten by the referees, it is no small thing “. Then on young referees who is following with interest: “I really like Sozza, Marinelli, Dionisi, Prontera, Airoldi, Cossu and many others. There are so many, Rocchi does very well to send these young referees. They are mentally free, they will grant more advantages, they will whistle fewer fouls. game of soccer. Maria Sole Caputi? He is already an established referee, he is international. Referee in C, he made his debut in Serie B and in the Italian Cup. One step at a time. I hope that he will be able to referee soon in Serie A, but it is inevitable that there will be some difficulties in the leap of the category. We have to protect it, it takes time “. Finally on Shevchenko: “For me at the moment he is not a coach used to saving himself, in his life he never did. He played for ambitious goals, from this point of view he is inadequate. I would like a coach who moves, he is very cold. to talk about the Genoa players “.