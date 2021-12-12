Atalanta reassembles Hellas and approaches the top: 2-1 in Verona

At the “Bentegodi the Bergamo players respond to Simeone’s advantage with Miranchuk and a deflected shot by Koopmeiners

L’Atalanta beats 2-1 in comeback Verona and reaffirms his candidacy for the championship fight. Veneti took the lead with the usual Simeone in the 22nd minute, Miranchuk’s equalizer for Atalanta and a decisive goal in the second half, Koopmeiners’ shot deflected by Tameze. Very important victory for the Bergamo players, for Verona the first internal defeat of the Tudor management. Gasperini thus partially cancels the Champions bitterness.

THE MATCH

Shake off the slag of an elimination from the Champions League is not an easy operation even if entrusted to wizards of the bench. Gasperini tries by applying a rotation of the owners and going and draw energies where they were spared in the week. Inside some alternative. especially in attack with the Miranchuk-Muriel-Pasalic trio. However, they are not enough three days and scarce and a swipe of the sponge to wash away the toxins. especially when on the other side there is a team like Verona, good at do not play opponents and lined up almost specularly at Atalanta, with the trick of Lasagna lined up between the opposing lines.

Gasp immediately nervous, gestures of anger at each wrong passage, especially when the error is immediately followed by a danger, like the perfect counter-attack that puts Caprari in a position to conclude from the edge, not much tall. A minute earlier there was an insidious conclusion from Simeone, who then took Verona ahead with a shot from complicated position, parallel to the baseline. A shot with the right violence but also a sensational uncertainty by Musso, pierced in the tunnel. And at this point it is clear that the presentiment of the Nerazzurri coach was absolutely founded.

Difference of leg, quite evident in some elements, even more evident when a player appears around an Atalanta player patrol of four to five yellow and blue jerseys. Tudor knows very well that for keep the Nerazzurri at bay it is necessary to keep the pace very high, but he also has the awareness of not being able make the slightest mistake. In fact, that’s what happens, just a few minutes played to the rhythm slightly lower and the quality of Atalanta to change everything. In six minutes, from 33 ‘to 39’ of the first half, they happen Goddess things: Pasalic’s post from the edge, Miranchuk’s 1-1 goal later a stubborn action di Pezzella with the collaboration of Muriel, then a parade from Montipò on another pitch from Pasalic. Everything changed in one a few minutes for a first time that ends with a parity on which there seems to be no possible discussions. half the time for one, more or less equal opportunities and equal expertise in managing situations.

There is no real solution of continuity between the first and second half, in the sense that the battle continues to rage in the same way. But Gasperini has one more weapon than Tudor: the Park bench. So before the hour of the game, Atalanta throws in Zapata and Ilicic, begins to shoulder opponents, close the lead with a double try of Demiral walled by Montipò and then goes ahead with a Koopmeiners torpedo aided by a detour from Tameze.

The energies of Verona, even if in front of Simeone keep fighting and Pharaohs fail to exploit one good opportunity. Veloso gives more playfulness to the midfield than Ilic, Bessa tries a few plays when he enters in place of Lasagna, but the Atalanta of the second half is the great team that has long since become, concedes little and takes home three points that go partially to heal the wound of the elimination from the Champions League.

REPORT CARDS

Musso 5.5 – Protagonist in the recent past of many decisive saves, this time he facilitates the 1-0 Veronese achieved by Simeone with uncertainty. Then he redeems himself, at least partially.

Simeone 6.5 – When the adjective “ruthless” is used. The Argentine can forgive half a time on the first attempt, but not when a real opportunity happens to him. Its performance is also of a high level from a quantitative point of view.

Miranchuk 6.5 – He has not always been able to show off his qualities in this Bergamo adventure, this time it is immediately clear that he is a little more inspired than the average of his teammates, so much so that the 1-1 goal bears his signature .

Ilic 5 – Quality midfielder, very good at setting up, but still not used to the Tudor method: he has a too soft attempt to counter Miranchuk’s 1-1 on his conscience.

Pezzella 6.5 – Slowly it is proving to be an excellent alternative for Gasperini: I continue to push on the left wing, a great protagonist with his stubbornness in the action that leads to Miranchuk’s 1-1.

Pasalic 6.5 – He moves well on the whole attack front, while respecting the tactical disposition that requires him to start from the left. He “feels” the door a lot and goes to the conclusion with punctuality.

Djimsiti 5.5 – His attention over time has become almost proverbial, but in this case he is not particularly attentive when Simeone scores the 1-0 goal.

lasagna 6 – Plays well the role of “jammer” between the opposing lines, sews the restarts with clarity.

Tameze 6.5 – Play in Verona with the rhythms of Atalanta, run, attack. recovers balls as the coaches like.

Muriel 5.5 – He seems to have returned to old habits, which saw him as a true protagonist only when he entered from the bench. He fails to refer to his teammates as Zapata always does.

Koopmeiners 7 – He grows continuously with the passing of the minutes, takes over the team and goes to score the 2-1 goal for his team.

Caprari 5.5 – He is lucky enough to be let free by his coach but he takes too much advantage because after a while he disappears.

THE TABLE

VERONA-ATALANTA 1-2

Verona (3-4-1-2): Montipò 6.5; Casale 6, Magnani 6.5 (26 ‘st Sutalo 6), Ceccherini 5.5 (36’ st Cancellieri sv); Pharaohs 6, Ilic 5 (15 ‘st Veloso 6), Tameze 6.5, Lazovic 6; Lasagna 6 (15 ‘st Bessa 6); Simeone 6, Caprari 5.5. Coach: Tudor 6. Available: Pandur, Berardi, Coppola, Cetin, Ruegg, Barak, Ragusa.

Atalanta (3-4-3): Musso 5.5; Toloi 6, Demiral 6, Djimsiti 5.5; Zappacosta 5 (1 ‘st Hateboer 6), De Roon 6, Koopmeiners 7, Pezzella 6,5 ​​(40’ st Palomino sv); Miranchuk 6.5 (33 ‘st Pessina sv), Muriel 5.5 (11’ st Zapata 5.5), Pasalic 6.5 (11 ‘st Ilicic 6). Coach: Gasperini 6.5. Available: Sportiello, F. Rossi, Lovato, Maehle, Freuler, Piccoli,

Referee: Sacks

Markers: 22 ‘pt Simeone (V), 37’ pt Miranchuk (A), 17 ‘st Koopmeiners (A)

Ammonites: Ceccherini, Caprari (V), Zapata (A)

Expelled: –

OPTA STATISTICS

• For the first time in their history, Atalanta have won six straight away matches in Serie A.

• Verona have lost their first league home game since Igor Tudor as coach: five wins and one draw before today.

• Giovanni Simeone has scored 12 goals in this league: among Verona’s foreign players only Emanuele Del Vecchio (13 in 1957/58) has done better in a Serie A season.

• Giovanni Simeone has already scored twice as many goals (12 v 6) as in the last Serie A championship.

• Before this season, no Verona player had ever scored more than nine goals in the team’s first 17 Serie A games of the season (Simeone 12). • Aleksey Miranchuk hasn’t scored in 10 Serie A appearances, against Parma since May.

• With Aleksey Miranchuk, Atalanta’s top scorers have risen to 14, no team counts more in this league.

• Both of Teun Koopmeiners’ goals in Serie A have come from the left and from outside the box.

• Today was Giuseppe Pezzella’s 100th appearance in Serie A.