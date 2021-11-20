Atalanta restarts: fitness, calendar, infirmary, more men

Physical form in crescendo for the Goddess, dragged here by the Colombian. The German could be the extra weapon for the tour de force until Christmas, between the league and the Champions League

With the stop now behind us, Atalanta will open the 13th day of the championship by hosting Spezia at the Gewiss Stadium. A game apparently not prohibitive, but this year the Goddess at home – excluding the matches with the big names – struggled: draws with Bologna and Udinese, defeat with Fiorentina and victory only with Sassuolo. Attention, therefore, to the lively team of Thiago Motta. And then the Champions League will also come, with Tuesday’s match in Switzerland against Young Boys. Decisive moments between Europe and the league for the rest of the season. How does the Goddess present herself upon returning from the stop? We see it in five points.

The Atalanta usually starts in diesel mode, already in the latest releases there has been an improvement from the point of view of physical resistance compared to the beginning. The type of football that Gasp wants is expensive, it tends to encounter a few more jams at the beginning and then untie towards the second half of the season. Furthermore, the difficulty this year was also managing the usual type of preparation with a small squad, given the number of players (11) committed to the European Championship.

The championship standings reflect the excellent start of the Goddess: 4th place alone with 22 points collected, the club’s record after 12 days just like in 2016-17 and 2019-20. To make a comparison with last season, in recent weeks Atalanta was sailing in a stormy sea due to the case, resolved with the farewell, of captain Papu Gomez. In addition, in the Champions League the stress and pressure were greater; the breath of fresh air came right after the break, with the masterful victory at Anfield with Liverpool.

The point on injuries is more reassuring than a few weeks ago. Gasperini was in an emergency, especially in defense. Djimsiti and Toloi returned permanently, same as Pessina, while Lovato got hurt in the Under 21 but it is not serious and can return shortly. The important news comes from Gosens, out of September 30 for a hamstring injury. The German paws, his return – at least among the squads – is close and will probably take place on Saturday 27 with Juve. The only case remains that of Hateboer, for which there is still no date for returning. The main objective is to get Muriel back in shape, who even with his Colombia in the stop has disappointed without scoring.

In moments of difficulty Duvan Zapata took and carried the Goddess on his shoulders. The Colombian recorded a turnover of 7 goals in 10 Serie A matches (3 consecutive in the last 3), as well as 2 assists provided. He is the face of this beginning of the season for the people of Bergamo. Yet, there is still someone who criticizes him, but far from Italy. With Colombia he did not score even in this stop, the data is alarming: 17 straight games, the last goal dated October 2020 against Venezuela. Paradoxical and curious situation. Finally, Ilicic’s recovery at full capacity should be underlined, over which many doubts hovered before the start of the season.

From here until Christmas there will be several important commitments for the Goddess. The big match with Juve (27 November) is around the corner and a few days later (4 December) the away match in Naples will arrive. In the 7 Serie A matches that Atalanta will have to face there will also be the home game with Roma on 18 December. A lot will pass – inevitably – from the two matches from inside or outside in the Champions League: on Tuesday it is the Young Boys’ turn, then the last decisive one at home with Villarreal on 8 December. Dense commitments and important races, but Atalanta wants to continue pedaling and not stop.

