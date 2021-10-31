Sports

Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or of the entire stadium

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee50 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Tense final in Atalanta-Lazio, when Pepe Reina was hit by a coin coming from the Nerazzurri curve.

TuttoNapoli.net

© photo by Daniele Buffa / Image Sport

Final stretched in Atalanta-Lazio, when Pepe Reina he was hit by a coin coming from the Nerazzurri corner, after throwing other objects – including a roll of adhesive tape – from the same sector. Beyond the insult, the damage: the referee Guide instead of checking the conditions of the Spanish goalkeeper warned him for wasting time. On the ground for a few seconds, the former Napoli got up and continued to play. Now, according to what the Corriere dello Sport, Atalanta risks a disqualification of the sector (if not of the stadium) and a fine.

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee50 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan, Giroud: which number? The French thinks of the “nine taboos”

July 16, 2021

Calciomercato Serie B, C and D LIVE

July 16, 2021

“Serie A is one of the strongest leagues in the world and after the European Championship it will grow further”

July 16, 2021

Calciomercato Brescia, post Inzaghi | Trio of names: there is a favorite

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button