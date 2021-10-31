Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or of the entire stadium

Tense final in Atalanta-Lazio, when Pepe Reina was hit by a coin coming from the Nerazzurri curve.

© photo by Daniele Buffa / Image Sport

Final stretched in Atalanta-Lazio, when Pepe Reina he was hit by a coin coming from the Nerazzurri corner, after throwing other objects – including a roll of adhesive tape – from the same sector. Beyond the insult, the damage: the referee Guide instead of checking the conditions of the Spanish goalkeeper warned him for wasting time. On the ground for a few seconds, the former Napoli got up and continued to play. Now, according to what the Corriere dello Sport, Atalanta risks a disqualification of the sector (if not of the stadium) and a fine.