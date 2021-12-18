Atalanta Roma, Mourinho: ‘The best performance of the season, match played well’. Video

The Giallorossi coach after the victory against the Nerazzurri: “The team was strong from all points of view. The right mentality to understand our level. Abraham can score 20 goals, Zaniolo is good.” ATALANTA-ROME 1-4, GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

“My most beautiful Rome? I think yes“. José has no doubts Mourinho after the win for 4-1 of Rome againstAtalanta, the first of the season for the Giallorossi against a big player in the league. “Everyone reminded us that we hadn’t won against a great team for 19 months – explains the coach – Instead, I say that it is now 20 minutes since Roma have not won against one of the top five in the standings“. Three important points, won according to the Special One above all thanks to the excellent interpretation of the match:”There was a fantastic spirit, the players knew that we could not be in control of the match for 90 minutes and that there would be moments of suffering – admits Mourinho – The team was strong from all points of view. We were good at playing the game, I liked the team because they didn’t feel safe in moments of suffering. Today it was fantastic to see the evolution, we knew how to suffer: in the past, conceding goals at the beginning of the second half, we would have gone into difficulty. This victory is a step forward for the team mentality. The referee was also very good: we needed a match director of this level and experience in a match like this. “

Rome shot in Bergamo: Atalanta beaten 4-1 The victory against Atalanta launches Roma momentarily at -5 from fourth place. According to Mourinho, however, the team must keep its feet on the ground and start from Bergamo’s attitude: “We can look up, but I also have to look at our bench and the level of inexperienced young people available – he admits – One thing is to change to improve, another for emergency. Karsdorp was dead, but remained in the field; Smalling and Ibanez were not well: I think that today’s mentality is important to understand our level. Except for Inter, which is on a different level than everyone else, with quality teams like Atalanta, Milan and Napoli, the tactical organization is not enough, but the character my players have had. Today I joked with the players before the game on the earthquake, which I have not heard: I told the team that today we had to be the earthquake and surprise everyone, especially those who every day reminded us that for months, years and days we hadn’t won against a big one. Now (looking at the clock, editor’s note) we haven’t won for 22 and a half minutes … “.

“Abraham can score 20 goals. Well Zaniolo” Among the players praised by Mourinho there is Abraham, author of the first double in Serie A: “He can score 20 goals a year like he did in England – admits the Special One – I’ve never worried about goals, but about interpretation. We are not a team that dominates all games, Tammy comes from a different culture where her team was always superior. Here the striker has to do many things and he has grown a lot. I know perfectly well that he will score other goals. “To score too Zaniolo, returned to scoring a year and a half: “He took a yellow card at the beginning, another player would have been sent off or I would have changed – concludes Mourinho – He was very good, I liked it well beyond scoring for how he handled emotions and interpreted the game. “