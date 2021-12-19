Atalanta-Roma, the tactical analysis: a perfect performance by the Giallorossi who found the right alchemy

ATALANTA ROME TACTICAL ANALYSIS – The one that in the major European leagues pulls the most towards the opponent’s goal, with a realization percentage that in relationship screeches sadly in terms of goals scored as a counterbalance, and after 7 consecutive league games without victory against Atalanta, with the idiosyncrasy of direct confrontations that has now become chronic, the Rome he finds a way in the race with an apparently closed prediction, to overturn every conviction and cornerstone of the day with a perfect performance. The perfect match was needed, and only this type of match could have given any chance to face the shock wave of an Atalanta that has continued for years to express impressive potential (especially offensive). Men of Mourinho they were able to find the right alchemy, tightened around his leader on the bench, with a performance where cynicism (4 shots on goal, 5 overall chances in 90 minutes) ended up generating a result that had never been so round historically.

Game modules and developments

Mourinho resists the temptation to return to the defense at 4, preferring a compact line-up centrally in front of Rui Patricio, with the 3 most reliable central defenders such as Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, with Cristante in front of the 3, and Veretout and Mkhitaryan on the sides; as usual they are Karsdorp And Vina to give breadth and balance against the chains of the Bergamo people, so that the two advanced Zaniolo And Abraham they are not abandoned and isolated in game developments, and supported with the necessary support. Gasperini has only Goosens unavailable, who had often feasted on the Giallorossi amnesia in previous matches, but Hateboer / Pezzella remains a pair of fifths so far equally effective in the game developments that lead to exchanges and combinations from outside inside the field, where Freuler and De Roon in the median always give the right readings and choices. All with the participation of the arms Toloi and Djimsiti (Palomino is the central in front of Musso) who come into play on the movements to open spaces of Zapata who receives the support of the attacking midfielders Ilicic and Pasalic.

Defensive first half to sting on the counterattack

A monumental Smalling to put the gag since the first intervention of Zapata is the technical-tactical representation of the ordered and defensive match of Roma, very narrow in the center, where it closes the central spaces very well, shielding the passage lines towards the central funnel, forcing to go externally where it slides with the right times, without being carried too far out, however, with Atalanta looking for an immediate reconquest and a very high ladder; for Roma it becomes important, on the exchanges on the external areas of the Orobic chains, how to take the two attacking midfielders (Pasalic and Ilicic) with the arms without suffering the numerical inferiority, while the Englishman wins his duel in the match with the gunner Colombian. To an orderly and organized defensive phase, it then becomes essential to oppose a transition that exploits the open spaces and depths that Atalanta offers, attacking with many players at the same time, and Zaniolo and Abraham move very well, very good at being found behind De Roon and Freuler, combining and understanding each other perfectly, with one that opens the space and the other that goes into it; and the goal after not even a turn of the hands had already been emblematic, so much so that the advantage soon led to a renunciation of the thrust of fifths Vina and Karsdorp, instead of an evident defensive compactness. The rhythms are high, theAtalanta he tries to tighten the deadline, agrees to allow space, but has to expose himself to the restart with the surgical one that sends Zaniolo in front of Musso for the double advantage. For Gasperini there is no more time, outside Djimsiti and inside Muriel, with a 4-2-3-1 that paradoxically could facilitate Roma, because Atalanta no longer have arms that enter the field in the combinations and final offensive exchanges and these offensive spaces get clogged centrally, giving more references to the Giallorossi defenders, who through the central compactness hold up the impact. In the moment in which Atalanta in the final time tightens the times in a forcing that produces a greater effort, Roma is lowered too much, with Cristante who crushes himself, facilitating and granting time and space (space where up to that moment they had been perfect ) to Muriel to hit the net; the first half ends with a marked territorial supremacy and possession of the ball in favor of Atalanta, who, however, are still unable to raise the danger index overall, despite the goal.

Second time of sacrifice and even more marked cynicism

Atalanta is back in the game, and in the second half the percentages of their possession become Bulgarian percentages, over 70%, and Gasperini immediately inserts Malinovskyi for Ilicic, improving in conclusion from distance (to undermine a closed defense) and less for finishing, and later Miranchuk for Pasalic; it becomes important for the Giallorossi not to be crushed, not to stoop too low, and to have the necessary quality to come out well in front and force the orobics to run backwards as well; Atalanta pushes, teams in the final 40 meters of the field towards the goal of Rui Patricio, and takes many risks, also attacking with the two central defenders in turn, as if he still had arms, with Roma needing to get out and to breathe; when the tie seems to be done on another unfortunate and clumsy intervention by Cristante, canceled by the VAR, right on an inactive ball but in the opposite area Smalling finds a way to emphasize his monumental performance, and produce the decisive extension for his; Shomurodov for Zaniolo booked is the change with which Mourinho reads the last quarter of the game, while Gasperini tries to change pace on the outside, with Zappacosta and Mahele for Pezzella and Hateboer; for Roma on the reassuring double advantage the fourth goal becomes reality, exploiting the open spaces, with Abraham crowning his excellent performance; Calafiori for Mkhitaryan, Kumbulla for Veretout, Bove for Abraham are the final conservative changes of Mourinho, and after the earthquake (fortunately without consequences) in the morning on the Bergamo area, another earthquake is revealed on Bergamo in the afternoon in yellow and red hues.

