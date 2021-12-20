Atalanta-Rome, Gasperini and the goal canceled: “Unjustifiable error”

Gian Piero Gasperini does not change line. The cancellation of the 2-2 goal, the decisive episode of Atalanta-Roma, did not go down well for him and he reiterates it on TV, a Sky guest: “The episode of Kessie (a goal was canceled at Milan with Napoli in the final with dynamics somehow similar to that of Bergamo) I didn’t see him because I was in the car. In my opinion yesterday’s episode is still different, what Irrati knew was that Palomino had scored and was therefore offside, He gave the goal. Maybe it was a communication error, but if he was given an active offside he would have gone to see him again. “

UNJUSTIFIABLE

–

“There is no justification – argues Gasperini – because the VAR cannot decide whether the offside is active or passive. If he had gone to review it, then the referee’s interpretation would have accepted it anyway. These recordings between them seem to be state secrets. , they should let us listen. There can also be the error, just admit that you have made a mess, otherwise there is always the doubt of something that is not right. There is the possibility to clarify, then obviously the referee’s error goes accepted. In yesterday’s game, for example, there was also a clear penalty on Zapata, but that is a mistake by the referee and you accept it. “