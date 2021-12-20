Atalanta-Rome, Gasperini attacks the Var: “There are no justifications”

ROME – The day after the knockout with the Rome, the technician ofAtalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini is back on the episode Palomino-Cristante who could have given the Goddess a draw in the match against the Giallorossi. At the end of the challenge between Milan and Naples, decided in the final by another episode similar to that of the Gewiss Stadium, Gasperini was pressed on the subject of referees and Var at Sky Calcio Club: “I didn’t see the episode of Kessie because I was in the car. In my opinion yesterday’s episode is still different, what he knew Irrati is that Palomino had scored and therefore he was offside, he gave the goal. Maybe it was a miscommunication, but if he were given an active offside he would go see him again. There is no justification because he can’t decide the VAR if the offside is active or passive. These recordings between them seem to be state secrets, they should let us listen to them. There can also be the mistake, just admit that you have made a mess, otherwise there is always the doubt of something that is not right. There is the possibility to clarify, then obviously the referee’s mistake must be accepted. There was a clear penalty on Zapata, but that is the referee’s mistake and you accept it. The episode of the second goal, on the other hand, is even heavier “.