Atalanta-Rome: Gasperini’s conference

Atalanta: Gasperini’s conference

“We need to improve our performance at home, it takes a series of victories to be able to raise the points quota at home, but they are all statistics, what matters is Atalanta-Roma. we must arrive very concentrated, we must not have Christmas thoughts. It is a very important moment in the championship, in three days we close the first round, we had a significant performance “.

On injuries

“It is difficult to scientifically explain the reason for these injuries that have affected everyone, probably the frequency of matches can make the difference, but this is a topic that we also leave to the doctors. We have come out of that situation of great emergency, now the emergency concerns some other team, we hope in the future that there can be better situations, also knowing all the work behind that the players do to recover. Now we are fine. “

On unavailable

“Apart from Gosens we are all there, we hope to recover him soon, he is a very important player for goals and assists. Gosens’ recovery was this, there was a moment in which we hoped to speed him up, but right from the start I have given the importance of the lesion “.

On the strikers of Rome

“He has an attacking department that is worth that of the best teams, Zaniolo and Abraham are two very strong players, they have a good squad. The team is well equipped and has strong players. We needed to work in a full week, it seems like a week to me. very long, we are no longer used to this (laughs, ed). Every now and then it is certainly useful to have a week of training “.

About Muriel

“He had a very good start, then the injury stopped him, a few weeks ago he returned to being that of last year, it is clear that for us he is a fundamental player, but in the range of attacking players everyone is fundamental. that we are once again dangerous we have started to win games. Muriel in terms of minutes is behind because he had the injury “.

About Miranchuk

“It is a fact that he prefers to play in a field area. I always say that a player must be gratified and put where he expresses best, then out of necessity some precautions are made. De Roon can also be a goalkeeper in an emergency, but not only him. It is no one’s fault, the player is very strong and there is no doubt about this, he has talent and technique, he had difficulty in entering. He is a very good boy, polite, respectful “.