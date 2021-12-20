Atalanta-Rome, Gasperini’s outburst leads to the stop of Nasca and Irrati

Atalanta-Rome, 2-2 canceled: reconstruction

On the development of a set piece, in fact, Atalanta, with a daring scrum after a touch by Zapata, had found the goal with the unfortunate deviation of Cristante in their own goal: the intervention of the Nasca VAR was decisive, good at fishing Palomino in offside position right in contact with Cristante. If the ball had been pushed directly by the Atalanta player, it would not have been necessary toon field review, Palomino’s position would have been properly assessed active. Considering that, however, the final touch was that of Cristante, the referee Irrati should have concerned the action to gauge Palomino’s actual influence in the action. However, this situation did not occur. Hence the post-match outburst of Gian Piero Gasperini, evidently nervous beyond the demerits of his team then defeated 1-4.