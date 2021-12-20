Atalanta-Rome, Gasperini’s outburst leads to the stop of Nasca and Irrati
Round victory that Roma obtained yesterday at Atalanta, 1-4 at Gewiss Stadium for the Giallorossi against the Nerazzurri, but the result is not the only legacy that the match will leave: at the center of attention, in fact, the goal canceled by the hosts that would have led to the provisional 2-2.
Atalanta-Rome, 2-2 canceled: reconstruction
On the development of a set piece, in fact, Atalanta, with a daring scrum after a touch by Zapata, had found the goal with the unfortunate deviation of Cristante in their own goal: the intervention of the Nasca VAR was decisive, good at fishing Palomino in offside position right in contact with Cristante. If the ball had been pushed directly by the Atalanta player, it would not have been necessary toon field review, Palomino’s position would have been properly assessed active. Considering that, however, the final touch was that of Cristante, the referee Irrati should have concerned the action to gauge Palomino’s actual influence in the action. However, this situation did not occur. Hence the post-match outburst of Gian Piero Gasperini, evidently nervous beyond the demerits of his team then defeated 1-4.
Atalanta-Rome, the decision of the AIA: stop for Nasca and Irrati
The above inevitably ended up on the bench for the evaluations of the AIA leaders: a clear error of evaluation that of the refereeing team of Atalanta-Roma, a scenario that will most likely lead to one stop for both Nasca and Irrati, and which partly justifies Gasperini’s attitude at the end of the game, albeit a lot probably the final decision would have been to cancel the network anyway.