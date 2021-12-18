ATALANTA-ROME: the probable formations, the weather of the match and where to see it on TV

LATEST NEWS AS ROMA – Mourinho recovers Smalling but it risks losing Ibanez, one of the many ex of the match, for the challenge of the Geweiss Stadium. Despite the possible absence of the Brazilian, the Giallorossi coach seems oriented to confirm the 3-5-2 for the match against Atalanta.

If Ibanez were to forfeit, will play Kumbulla in its place together with Smalling And Mancini. In midfield the trio formed by Veretout, Cristante And Mkhitaryan, with Karsdorp And Vina on the side bands. In attack he returns Zaniolo that with Abraham will form Mou’s favorite couple for the advanced ward.

L’Atalanta, except for Gosens, has all available: Gasperini will return to line up from the beginning Zapata as a first tip, to support favorites Pasalic And Ilicic. On the outside lanes they should play Maehle And Zappacosta, in between confirmed De Roon And Freuler. In secure defense of a jersey Toloi, while Palomino, Djimsiti and Demiral will play the other two places.

THE WEATHER OF THE MATCH – Partly cloudy skies expected for Saturday at 3pm over Bergamo. However, the climate will still be harsh: the expected temperature, despite the time, will be around 5 degrees. Playground which should be in perfect condition.

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS AND WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV – These then the probable formations of Atalanta-Roma, race scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 15 hours, with live TV only on DAZN:

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata. Annex.: Gasperini.

Available: Sportiello, F. Rossi, Demiral, G.Pezzella, Koopmeiners, Pessina, Hateboer, Lovato, Miranchuk, Malinovskyi, Piccoli, Muriel.

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Kumbulla; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina; Zaniolo, Abraham. Annex.: Mourinho.

Available: Fuzato, Ibanez, Calafiori, Reynolds, Diawara, Darboe, Bove, Zalewski, Felix, Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Borja Mayoral.

REFEREE: Irrati di Pistoia.

ASSISTANTS: Alassio and Zingarelli.

FOURTH MAN: Colombo.

VAR: Nasca.

AVAR: Tolfo.

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini