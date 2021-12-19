Atalanta-Rome, the report cards of the newspapers: Abraham perfect, Smalling cancels Zapata

ATALANTA ROME DAILY REPORT CARDS – La Rome beats theAtalanta for 4-1 and returns to the area Champions. The team of Josè Mourinho it was practically perfect I ask an opponent of great stature who had won the last six games of A league. All the Giallorossi players have been promoted with some who have come close to perfection. The best in the field was Tammy Abraham who with his brace gave a fundamental success and an indescribable joy to his fans. Perfect too Chris Smalling which he canceled Duvan Zapata and he also gave himself the joy of the momentary 3-1. The contribution of the bench as well as that of Shomurodov which has entered the network of Abraham who then closed the match.

THE REPUBLIC

Rui Patricio 7; Mancini 7, Smalling 7.5, Ibanez 7; Karsdorp 7, Veretout 7.5, Cristante 6, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 6; Zaniolo 7.5, Abraham 7.5. Take over: Shomurodov 6, Calafiori sv, Bove sv, Kumbulla sv. Trainer: Mourinho 7.5.

THE MESSENGER

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 7, Smalling 7.5, Ibanez 7; Karsdorp 6.5, Veretout 7.5, Cristante 7, Mkhitaryan 7, Vina 6.5; Zaniolo 8, Abraham 8. Take over: Shomurodov 6.5, Calafiori sv, Bove sv, Kumbulla 6.5. Trainer: Mourinho 8.

THE WEATHER

Rui Patricio 7; Mancini 7.5, Smalling 8, Ibanez 7.5; Karsdorp 7, Veretout 7.5, Cristante 6.5, Mkhitaryan 7, Vina 7; Zaniolo 8, Abraham 8. Take over: Shomurodov 6.5, Calafiori sv, Bove sv, Kumbulla sv. Trainer: Mourinho 8.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 7.5; Mancini 7, Smalling 7.5, Ibanez 6.5; Karsdorp 6, Veretout 7, Cristante 6.5, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 6; Zaniolo 7, Abraham 7.5. Take over: Shomurodov 6.5, Calafiori sv, Bove sv, Kumbulla sv. Trainer: Mourinho 8.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 7; Mancini 7.5, Smalling 8, Ibanez 6.5; Karsdorp 7, Veretout 7.5, Cristante, 6 Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 6.5; Zaniolo 7.5, Abraham 8. Take over: Shomurodov 6, Calafiori sv, Bove sv, Kumbulla sv. Trainer: Mourinho 8.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Rui Patricio 7; Mancini 7, Smalling 8, Ibanez 7; Karsdorp 7, Veretout 8, Cristante 6, Mkhitaryan 7, Vina 6.5; Zaniolo 8, Abraham 8. Take over: Shomurodov 6.5, Calafiori sv, Bove sv, Kumbulla sv. Trainer: Mourinho 8.

ROMANEWS.EU

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6.5, Smalling 8, Ibanez 7; Karsdorp 6.5, Veretout 7.5, Cristante 6.5, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 6.5; Zaniolo 7.5, Abraham 8. Take over: Shomurodov 6, Calafiori sv, Kumbulla sv, Bove sv. Trainer: Mourinho 8