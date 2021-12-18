Atalanta-Rome, the whole truth about Palomino’s goal canceled: the chaos of the VAR and the fury of Gasperini | First page

, the match that inaugurated the Saturday program of the eighteenth day of Serie A., who accused the referee Irrati and the VAR Nasca of having provided a seriously incorrect reconstruction of the episode.

THE EPISODE – It is the 68th when a ball from the right is extended with the shoulder by Duvan Zapata towards the far post: in the area there are the Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante and the Atalanta defender José Palomino and, on the base of the images proposed by the TV, the decisive touch is from the Giallorossi player which knocks out Rui Patricio. At first Irrati does not detect anything and assigns the goal to Atalanta but a few moments later, called back from Nasca for an offside departure from the Argentine central – cancels everything. Nothing to say about the fact that, as the replays tell, it is in an irregular position, being ahead of all but, based on Gasperini’s post-match reconstruction, the chaos arises from the motivation given by the VAR to the referee to make his final decision. The Atalantino coach, visibly annoyed, says in fact that Nasca would have warned his colleague of an alleged touch by Palomino to push the ball into the goal, of which, however, there is no proof in the images that have been made available.

CONFUSION AT VAR – On the basis of such a clear and peremptory indication, for the protocol in force the referee is not required to check the monitor and automatically signals the Nerazzurri player’s offside. Everything changes if the subject of the attention of the VAR and the referee becomes instead the behavior of Palomino in relation to the bet then made by Cristante: Was the Roma player’s own goal induced in some way by the movement behind him by the opponent, who therefore actively participates and puts himself in an irregular position? This becomes a situation in which, regulation in hand, the final interpretation becomes the responsibility of the referee alone, therefore of Irrati, called to a on field review to settle the matter.

A circumstance that did not occur in the field and that at least feeds the suspicion that Gasperini’s outburst tells of a rather obvious error of interpretation of the action and, consequently, of an incorrect use of the VAR. At the same time, the Atalanta coach invoked the possibility that the referees could publicly explain this type of decision, as a matter of maximum transparency: an appeal likely to fall on deaf ears.