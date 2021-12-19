Atalanta-Rome, what a mess: the Var deceives Irrati

On the episode that infuriated Gasperini, the mistake is from Nasca, the referee must judge the possible offside

“I expect an explanation on the disallowed goal. The credibility of football is at stake. The referees come and talk and put their faces to it.” After the heavy defeat of Bergamo against Rome, Gian Piero Gasperini it is a fury for the 2-2 canceled by the Nerazzurri and it would be rightly so because, as he explains The Gazzetta dello Sport, at the Gewiss Stadium there was a real one mess between Var and referee, a procedural error that will probably lead to the suspension of the Var Nasca. But also the referee Irrati take risks.

At minute 68, with the Bergamo players down 1-2, Cristante deflects Zapata’s shoulder into his own goal and Irrati validates the goal, but from Var Nasca informs him that behind the Roma player there is Palomino in offside. The Argentine, however, does not touch the ball and therefore the offside can be considered active (Palomino with his presence induces Cristante to intervene) or passive (and in this case the goal would be good), but the task of deciding is not up to the Var, who should have called the referee to a review on the field to judge the episode on the monitor.

Nasca, on the other hand, had the network canceled directly and according to what is reported The Gazzetta dello Sport he will pay for this procedural error with a suspension: after the match a delegate from the Referees Association would have admitted the mess to the Nerazzurri club, explaining that the referee was convinced Palomino had touched the ball. This is why Irrati himself would also be at risk.

