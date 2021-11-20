Sports

Atalanta-Spezia, the official formations

After the international break, it’s again championship time. Atalanta-Spezia will open the program of the 13th day of the A league and the two teams will go down to the Gewiss Stadium at 3 pm.

The choices of Gasperini and Thiago Motta

Gian Piero Gasperini confirms the 3-4-1-2 with Musso between the posts. In defense recovered Toloi, which will start from the first minute together with Djimsiti And Palomino. Still absent Gosens And Hateboer, on the wings there will be Zappacosta And Mahele, with Koopmeiners And De Roon in the middle of the field. Space still a Mario Pasalic on the trocar: the Croatian will act behind the tandem Ilicic-Zapata.

Thiago Motta fields his team with the now consolidated 4-3-3. In goal Provedel, defended by Amian, Erlic, Hristov and Bastoni. Quality midfield consisting of Major, Kovalenko and Sala, while in attack they will act Green, Nzola and Gyasi.

The official formations

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Mahele; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata. Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Muriel, Freuler, Pezzella, Malinovskyi, Demiral, Pessina, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Piccoli. Trainer: Gasperini.

Spice (4-3-3): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Hristov, Bastoni; Major, Kovalenko, Sala; Green, Nzola, Gyasi. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Manaj, Reca, Kiwior, Podgoreanu, Colley, Ferrer, Antiste, Salcedo, Nguiamba, Strelec. Trainer: Thiago Motta.

