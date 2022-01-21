Atalanta: still depression problems for Ilicic. And this time it could go away

The last match played was the one against Udinese, in the disputed 6-2 at the Dacia Arena. Out against Venice, especially out in the big match against Inter. The last one as a starter dates back to the match lost at home against Roma on 18 December last. Then darkness again. Josip Ilicic seems to have plunged back into the tunnel of depression, the same one that had enveloped him after the first pandemic wave that had led to the stop of the entire Serie A.

Possible transfer

The situation is really complex. The club, in full swing for a place in the Champions League, needs the plays and goals of the Slovenian, but the player’s mood and psychological state do not make it possible. In the Atalanta house we think about what to do. On the one hand there is the humanity of the person, on the other the professional. And it will be necessary to understand how much the Goddess is really willing to wait for her number 72 as she has already done in the past.

For now, the club is handling the situation with the delicacy and confidentiality it had in 2019. It is difficult to terminate the contract: Ilicic is linked to the Nerazzurri until at least 2023. Thus the hypothesis of a sale in this market session is not excluded. , hoping that by changing the air, Ilicic will find a smile again. As long as there are teams ready to bet on him.