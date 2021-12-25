Atalanta, the negotiation for Boga is closing: the details | First page

Atalanta is ready to unwrap his gift under the tree: it is Jeremie Boga, who on Christmas day got even closer to the Nerazzurri. Today the turning point has arrived, and the negotiation with Sassuolo has now reached the details: the operation should close at just under 25 million between fixed and bonus, with the parties that have come together after a negotiation which has been going on for some time now.

MEDICAL VISITS – The Ivorian striker is already expected in Bergamo early next week for medical examinations with the Nerazzurri club and put pen to paper Gasperini will soon be able to embrace the player he had asked for for some time and has never stopped following from afar. The coach had been pressing the management for years to bring the ’97 Ivorian to Bergamo, who in four seasons with Sassuolo has scored more than 100 appearances, 18 goals and 10 assists. Boga’s experience in neroverde was by now at the end of the credits, as coach Dionisi had also made it clear in one of the latest interviews: “He doesn’t even know where he is, he’s distracted by market rumors”.

SHAKHTAR – Roberto De Zerbi’s Shakhtar had also thought of Boga, who knows him well from having coached him in Sassuolo. Only a shy interest and little more on the part of the Ukrainian club, which had never thought of sinking the blow anyway. Atalanta, on the other hand, went all the way by convincing Sassuolo: Gasp ready to welcome Boga, the Christmas gift to dream big.