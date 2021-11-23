Atalanta, the surprise that Gasperini had been hoping to receive for some time

There is good news, one of many, in Atalanta’s 5-2 league success against Spezia: Gasperini rejoices

Pokerissimo as it hadn’t happened for some time, regained victory at home and a smile to the stars. There is to celebrate, Gasperini he knows, but from the triumph with him Spice a detail emerges: the return to the goal of Luis Muriel. The Colombian had missed, the last goal he had scored on his debut against Torino, since then it had stopped and also because of some physical problem he had stopped shining. But the ten minutes offered against Spezia confirm his strength, his talented nature, and are a sign of rebirth. Waiting for new confirmations.

Atalanta, Gasperini finds Muriel again

Muriel left handed and then he assisted for the fifth goal for Malinovskyi, he was decisive in a short time, he went back to doing what he does best, he came close to his standards leaving behind some grumbles and criticisms of those who could not recognize him. It was just a matter of time. Gasperini rejoices. You can count on him again.

Where had Muriel gone? The Colombian, the perfect alternative to the race in progress, paid for various ailments but also the new exploit of Zapata, back devastating. The hierarchies are clear, he is the owner, but a game lasts ninety minutes and Muriel may even need a couple of them to make his mark.