Atalanta, there is a fear of a tendon injury for Zapata: long stop hypothesis

Atalanta: Zapata injury, his conditions

There are no doubt negative updates regarding Duvan Zapata’s condition. The Colombian returned yesterday after a muscle problem that kept him away from the pitch for more than a month, but the worst was probably yet to come. In fact, against Cagliari the Colombian was forced to leave after just 12 minutes due to a physical problem.

Initially one could think of a relapse, however serious, but the situation seems to be even worse: in fact, one speaks of injury to the adductor tendon. So a serious injury for Zapata.

This is what emerges after the exams carried out this morning, but the certainty will be there tomorrow after further checks. If the injury is confirmed, there could even be 4 months off for Zapata. At that point, the season ended for the former Napoli and Atalanta who could also return to the market to take a central striker as an alternative to Muriel, who would become the permanent holder.