Atalanta, three Daspo for throwing objects to Reina | News

The three culprits, two with a clean record and one already a victim of Daspo in the past, have been banned from Gewiss Stadium

“Atalanta BC announces that, following identification by the Bergamo Police Headquarters of the authors of the throwing objects on the occasion of the meeting Atalanta-Lazio, will take steps to ensure that the provisions of inhibition to the implant in the terms that will be defined by the competent Authorities. “Thus the Bergamo club, in a note on its official website, on the episode that saw the Biancoceleste goalkeeper as protagonist Pepe Reina, hit on the head by a coin in the final of the match at the Gewiss Stadium. There were three Daspo, for a boy from 2001, one from 1993 and a 1967 fan already a victim of this provision in the past.

A clear stance following a few hours after the note published on Sunday in which the Orobic club stressed that “The uncivilized gestures of a few cannot and must in no way cause harm to those who really care about Atalanta and Bergamo” . Said, done, the culprits were banned from the Nerazzurri stadium.

The Bergamo Police Headquarters subsequently issued a five-year Daspo for three Atalanta fans responsible for throwing objects and coins that hit the Lazio goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, in the injury time of the match between Atalanta and Lazio (2- 2). In the provision, signed by the police commissioner Maurizio Auriemma, three people were identified: BL of 2001, clean record, FL of 1993, clean record and ZG of 1967, who had already been hit by a Daspo in Parma and who had been rehabilitated in 2019.

