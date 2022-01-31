Atalanta transfer market, a surprise move for Cambiaso: the latest

Atalanta transfer market: watch out for Cambiaso

With the farewell of Gosens, a place was freed up in the left lane in the Atalanta home. Gasperini currently has 4 exteriors at its disposal: Zappacosta and Hateboer on the right, Maehle and Pezzella on the left. However, Hateboer does not offer great guarantees from a physical point of view, which is why you could decide to sink the blow for a fifth outside.

There is no immediate need, but in case of possible opportunity to exploit Atalanta would be ready. It could be the case of Andrea Cambiaso, a potentially perfect profile for the needs of Orobics: young, Italian, strong and above all also flexible, able to act without problems both on the right and on the left. For him there was a row with Juventus and Inter on pole, but in the last few days they have slipped away slightly, certainly not ready to take him in January. Atalanta could anticipate everyone and burn the competition, putting on the plate an important figure for the immediate.

Genoa took Calafiori and Hefti on the flanks and with Ghiglione also in the squad, should at most close another last minute low cost hit to be fully covered. A difficult business, but one that can be done: we’ll see if there will be white smoke in the next few hours.