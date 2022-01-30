Atalanta transfer market, accelerated for Mihaila: Miranchuk to Lazio?

Atalanta transfer market: lunge for Mihaila

After a few days of stand-by following the purchase of Boga, Atalanta would seem ready to ignite the market again with a last-minute purchase, also important in terms of Fantasy football for several reasons.

The orobics are in fact dealing with the 2000 class of Parma Valentin Mihaila in a concrete way who had also done very well in Serie A last season, despite the relegation of the Crusaders. After several surveys, the Bergamo management decided to accelerate and sink the blow, entering the heart of the negotiation. There is optimism for the closing of the deal, but the total agreement is still missing, which could however be reached in the next few hours.

Mihaila to Atalanta unlocks Miranchuk to Lazio?

But why is Mihaila’s arrival so important for Fantasy Football? More than anything else for what could arise from this purchase. In fact, Mihaila would hardly play continuously among the ranks of Atalanta, but his arrival could allow to Miranchuk to find a new accommodation with Lazio on pole to take him. After the unbridled court of Genoa, the only club left in line for the Russian is the biancoceleste one. With the farewell of Muriqi a place has been freed up and instead of going to a reserve center forward, Sarri would be happy to welcome another technically strong and flexible player like Miranchuk. Much depends on the Mihaila affair: Miranchuk would be ready to accept, Atalanta willing to let him go and Lazio ready to sink the blow. If an agreement is reached, it will still be necessary to understand the situation inherent to the second degree injury to the hamstring of the left thigh remedied on the last day of the championship. In short, not an easy deal, but the negotiation is alive.