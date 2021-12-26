Atalanta transfer market, Boga taken from Sassuolo: figures and details

Atalanta transfer market: Boga arrives, the details

The arrival of Jeremie Boga is a direct request from Gian Piero Gasperini. The Ivorian winger arrives in the ranks of Atalanta for one a figure very close to 22 million euros: an important deal, far from low cost, which allows the Orobics to further strengthen their offensive department. After complicated months between various injuries and not exactly exciting performances, a practically painless transfer was opted for at Sassuolo, especially for the amount paid out by Atalanta, certainly not low. The boy will be in Bergamo in the next few hours to undergo the usual medical examinations and to sign the contract that will bind him to the Nerazzurri for the next few seasons.

Atalanta and Fantasy Football: what changes with Boga?

With the arrival of Boga, at least at the moment, it shouldn’t change a lot at Atalanta. The Ivorian will be involved in the African Cup for several weeks, which is why it can only be used from late February. It will take time to see him at ease in Gasperinian mechanisms, which is why Fantasy Football may not be exactly the best in this second half of seasons. From luxury alternative when he was at Sassuolo to last slot bet now that he is at Atalanta.

Waiting to understand if Miranchuk will actually be sold, However, Boga will have to play for the place with several important players: fresh from the Africa Cup and in not excellent physical conditions, the run-off with the various Ilicic, Malinovskyi, Pasalic and Pessina will be practically fixed, practically giving Miranchuk farewell.