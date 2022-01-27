Atalanta transfer market, the post-Gosens post-Gosens season has changed: does it arrive immediately?

With the move of Robin Gosens to Inter, Atalanta will be forced to intervene on the transfer market: hunting for a left winger to join Pezzella in the rotations of Mr. Gasperini. Most likely you will be looking for a young profile to explode with tranquility.
Gosens sold, Atalanta points to Cambiaso of Genoa
The identikit of the profile above responds to the name of Andrea Cambiaso of Genoa: Atalanta has forcefully entered the red and blue outside race on which Juventus has moved in recent days. Cambiaso’s contract with Genoa expires in June 2023, unlike the bianconeri Atalanta would like to intervene immediately, and this could represent an advantage considering that the Ligurians would like to avoid losing the player on a free transfer.
Cambiaso and Fantasy Football, afloat despite the disaster
Andrea Cambiaso is one of the few happy notes at Genoa in this hitherto disastrous season: 22 times to vote, 1 goal and 4 assists, also 3 yellow cards and 1 red card, all for an average rating of 5.91 transformed into 6.11 of fantasy by bonus and malus. Not exciting numbers, but which keep a profile afloat in an unhappy context, and which therefore could only improve in a quieter place. To the delight of the fantasy coaches who have already bet on the characteristics of Cambiaso.