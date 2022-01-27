Atalanta transfer market, the post-Gosens post-Gosens season has changed: does it arrive immediately?

Cambiaso and Fantasy Football, afloat despite the disaster

Andrea Cambiaso is one of the few happy notes at Genoa in this hitherto disastrous season: 22 times to vote, 1 goal and 4 assists, also 3 yellow cards and 1 red card, all for an average rating of 5.91 transformed into 6.11 of fantasy by bonus and malus. Not exciting numbers, but which keep a profile afloat in an unhappy context, and which therefore could only improve in a quieter place. To the delight of the fantasy coaches who have already bet on the characteristics of Cambiaso.