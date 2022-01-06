Sports

Atalanta-Turin, Giacomelli decrees the end of the match

For the Serie A League, Atalanta-Turin is played, but Juric’s grenades did not leave for Bergamo due to an outbreak of Covid

It will be a pantomime in the wake of Lazio-Turin: a match is played in Bergamo, but without a team. Atalanta will take the field, while the grenades were blocked in Turin due to the restrictions imposed by the ASL: quarantine for all, after the Covid outbreak broke out in the locker room. In the last few days, Toro has counted six positives among the players and two in the coaching staff. The latest case, the one discovered on Wednesday, led the Local Health Authority to order the provision. The League, however, confirmed the match.

Atalanta-Turin, the game is not played: updates

5.15 pm – In the changing room tunnel, Giacomelli decrees the end of the match due to the absence of the visiting team: now the ball passes to the Sports Judge.

16.25 – Atalanta left the field. At 5.15 pm Giacomelli, the referee of the match, will enter the field to decree the absence of the visiting team.

16.00 – Without the Bull, the Goddess takes the opportunity to train: Gasperini’s team is on the pitch

15.30 – Atalanta arrived at the Gewiss Stadium: the match suspension process will begin at 4.30 pm.

15.00 – Atalanta yesterday released the squad list and today they will present themselves at the stadium. It will then be up to the referee to ascertain the absence of Torino and whistle the non-dispute of the match after forty-five minutes from the time set for the kick-off (at 16.30). There will be no spectators in the stands, given that the Bergamo club has ordered the closure of the gates.

