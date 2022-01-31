Atalanta-Turin is played: the appeal of the grenades accepted

The decision of the sports judge regarding Atalanta-Turin: no sanctions applied to the grenades, the game is replayed

The big day has arrived. Lega Serie A has announced the decision of the Sports Judge regarding Atalanta-Turin, a match scheduled for January 6 and postponed due to Covid. After a first postponement of the decision to analyze the case in more detail, the judge recognized the cause of force majeure to the grenades, blocked by the Turin ASL and therefore unable to move to Bergamo for the match. Despite the revocation of the decision of the TAR, Torino will not therefore have to serve any sanctions in relation to what happened. The challenge will in fact be replayed.

Atalanta-Turin, the reasons for the decision of the Sports Judge

There are two reasons for pushing the Judge not to sanction the grenade. The main one concerns the ASL provision. In fact, at the time of the match, the decision taken by the Piedmontese territorial body was fully valid and effective. It was in fact denied only later by the ruling of the TAR, which came after the appeal of the Football League. The provisions of the ASL therefore constituted the cause of force majeure. The second reason is instead linked to the past. The judge in fact referred to the previous cases of Juventus-Naples and Lazio-Turin, which presented similar situations with the obligation to replay the foreseen challenges.