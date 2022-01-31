Atalanta-Turin is played, the decision on Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese postponed

The Sports Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea communicated the decisions regarding the races Atalanta-Turin, Salerno-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese, all scheduled for January 6, postponed for the Covid emergency. It was established that the challenge between Bergamo and Piedmontese will be played, while the other two matches remain under the judge.

The decision is based on the existence of force majeure that prevented Juric’s team from traveling to Bergamo. For the other two matches still in the balance, Fiorentina-Udinese and Salernitana-Venezia, there has not yet been a pronouncement and the matches remain sub judice. On January 21, the decision was made for the recovery of Bologna-Inter.

With regard to Salernitana-Venice, after having examined the intricate matter in detail, the Judge established the following: “Reserving the right to decide on the rite and on the merits, he decides that the complainant US Salernitana, within a maximum period of seven days from the publication of the this interlocutory decision, provides, with documents transmitted to this Judge and to the other parties involved in the trial, any element useful to confirm or not the situation described in part motivates about the players available for the match in question. The resisting parties are given the right to to counter and to provide further elements within three days of receipt of the documents by the complainant company “.

This is the decision on Fiorentina-Udinese: “Reserving the right to decide in the rite and on the merits, he orders that the complainant Udinese Calcio, within a maximum period of seven days from the publication of this interlocutory decision, provide, with documents transmitted to this Judge and to the other parties intervened in court, any useful element to clarify and confirm the situation described in the appeal (page 11 and annexes 6 and 12) and in the motivating part of this ruling regarding the players actually available for the match in question, as well as with regard to the identification of close contacts and therefore of the subjects placed in quarantine / self-monitoring. The Lega Serie A, which intervened in court, is given the right to counter-argue and provide further elements within three days of receipt of the documents by the complainant company “.