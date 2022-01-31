Atalanta-Turin, the sports judge: the missed match must be played

The decision on the match not played last January 6 due to the Covid outbreak in the grenade team group. The date will be decided by the Lega Serie A.

The Atalanta-Turin match must be played. This was decided by the sports judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea regarding the match not played on January 6 due to the Covid emergency. In essence, the provision is based on the existence of force majeure that prevented the grenades from appearing in Bergamo, that is the provision of the Turin ASL with the quarantines, therefore the 0-3 cannot be inflicted. The judge ruled that the grenade club should not be sanctioned for “failure to dispute the match in question”, remitting the Lega Serie A “the necessary measures relating to the dispute of the match itself”.

As for Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese, not disputed for the same reason, the judge postponed the decision giving 7 days to Salernitana and Udinese to provide further documentation.

