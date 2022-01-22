Atalanta-Turin, verdict postponed: the possible difference with Bologna-Inter

The grenades will still have to wait, as well as Udinese and Salernitana: decision of the sports judge by 31 January

No verdict: the Sports judge will pronounce by Monday 31 January with regard to Atalanta-Turin, a match scheduled for last January 6 in Bergamo and never played due to the non-presentation of the grenades, blocked by the ASL. The reason? It takes more time to “deepen every single issue taking into account the peculiarities of the individual cases”.

We will therefore have to wait to find out if the Bergamo match will be played or if the grenades will be sanctioned with a default defeat and a penalty point. Same situation for Salernitana-Venezia and Fiorentina-Udinese: the decision will arrive by January 31st. Sports Judge Gerardo Manstrandrea instead ruled on Bologna v Inter, providing that the race must be recovered. The reason for the different decision has not been expressly mentioned, but the most logical hypothesis would suggest the different orientation of the Tar.

After the appeals presented by Lega Serie A, the Tar of Emilia Romagna he was the only one not to suspend the quarantine measure against the Bolognese. On the contrary, in all other cases, the precautionary request was accepted and the quarantines were subsequently dissolved. To date, this would seem to be the only reason that led Judge Mastrandrea to postpone the decision, taking more time to evaluate individual specific cases. However, the previous Juventus-Napoli and Lazio-Turin matches remain in the background, and they cannot help but guide the decisions of sports justice.

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 17:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link