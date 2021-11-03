Atalanta-United in 4k HDR-HLG: on Sky Sport a quality never seen before

Those of you who have followed the match between Atalanta and Manchester United have been able to appreciate one image quality never seen before. Sky continues to invest in technology to enhance the beauty of football and sport, and in fact that of Atalanta-United was Sky’s first production in native 4K HDR-HLG, the best 4K viewing available today. Subscribers with Sky Q on our channel 213, Sky Sport 4K, were able to observe more clearly the visual details, and the most vivid and brilliant colors, with the highest quality and fluidity of vision.