Atalanta, update on the conditions of Zapata, Toloi and Maehle
Atalanta continues to work towards Turin. On Thursday 6 at the Gewiss Stadium Juric’s Turin will arrive, the protagonist of a more than good championship so far. And for Gasperini some good news begins to arrive from the infirmary.
Atalanta, the latest on Zapata, Toloi and Maehle
The news comes from recoveries of Toloi and Maehle. The Italian-Brazilian defender had already shown some progress in recent days and has now been fully recovered, having supported the entire session with the rest of his teammates. Ok also the Danish side but, unlike his teammate, he shouldn’t start from 1 ‘with Torino as Zappacosta and Hateboer are ahead on the wings of the Goddess.
Still early to see Zapata on the field. The Colombian striker is still on the road to recovery, but since it is a muscle injury the way of caution will prevail: probable forfeit with Turin and also with Udinese on Sunday 9, so as to have him at his best for Atalanta-Inter the following week. Here is the official report.
Atalanta training: the report
“The Nerazzurri at work this afternoon at the Centro Bortolotti in Zingonia in view of the next match against Torino scheduled for Thursday 6 January at the Gewiss Stadium for the 20th matchday of the 2021-2022 Serie A TIM. Toloi regularly trained with the rest of the team.
Tomorrow, Tuesday 4 January, the preparation will continue with another training session in the afternoon, again at the Bortolotti Center and behind closed doors “.