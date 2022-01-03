Atalanta, update on the conditions of Zapata, Toloi and Maehle

Atalanta, the latest on Zapata, Toloi and Maehle

The news comes from recoveries of Toloi and Maehle. The Italian-Brazilian defender had already shown some progress in recent days and has now been fully recovered, having supported the entire session with the rest of his teammates. Ok also the Danish side but, unlike his teammate, he shouldn’t start from 1 ‘with Torino as Zappacosta and Hateboer are ahead on the wings of the Goddess.

Still early to see Zapata on the field. The Colombian striker is still on the road to recovery, but since it is a muscle injury the way of caution will prevail: probable forfeit with Turin and also with Udinese on Sunday 9, so as to have him at his best for Atalanta-Inter the following week. Here is the official report.