Atalanta-Venice: the official formations

Atalanta-Venice: where to see it on TV?

Live TV from Atalanta-Venice will be broadcast on Dazn and co-exclusive also on Sky: the channels where it will be possible to follow the match are Sky Sport Soccer (202 of the satellite) e Sky Sports (251 of the satellite). The live broadcast will start on Tuesday 30 November at 6.30pm.

We also remind you that the Atalanta-Venice match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

Viewing is also available thanks to the service Sky Go dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.