Atalanta-Villarreal, a postponement that causes discussion and the trouble of UEFA

The cold night of Atalanta-Villarreal puts UEFA in the dock for a management that is highly questionable

The postponement of Atalanta-Villarreal enters by right in the black list of the pies collected by UEFA. Access to the second round of Champions League between the Goddess and the Submarino Amarillo will therefore be disputed today, after a convulsive evening full of contradictions.

First of all, the debate on the basic question: could you play or not? Because there are numerous cases of games played in the snow if we think back to the past, even recent. And sometimes even on more whitened and heavier pitches than that of the Gewiss Stadium.

With the tarpaulins no longer in use since the afternoon, the lawn had in fact been briskly cleared by the attendants from Bergamo. All useless, because after the last inspection the referee Taylor opted to send the teams back to the locker room. With the mockery of a snowfall that in the half hour following the decision to postpone it has greatly faded and with all due respect to those who in the stands have endured hours and hours of flakes and frost.

After that, chaos. With the UEFA to want first of all to safeguard the Europa League by pushing for an afternoon schedule on Thursdays, initially at 3 pm. A solution that would not have taken into consideration the needs of the Italian and Spanish fans in the slightest.

So even the 16.30 option, kept warm for a couple of hours, could not meet the needs of the clubs who finally suggested and got a more reasonable 19 as a kick-off. Final decision arrived almost at the dawn of the new day.

And luckily it does Young Boys had in fact obliged to win against Manchester United, otherwise the respect for contemporaneity would have put the leaders of the old footballing continent even more in trouble.

In spite of everything, however, no regrets for what it would have been with the Super League. Also because it is always worth remembering that this Atalanta-Villarreal it would not even have the right to exist in an elite tournament.