Atalanta – Villarreal Champions 2021/2022. Live, schedule, formations, where to see it

Where the game is played: Stadium: Gewiss Stadium

City: Bergamo

Capacity: 26724 spectators19:45

Good evening and welcome to the direct report of Atalanta-Villarreal, a match valid for the sixth day of Group F of the Champions League.19:45

At the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, whitewashed by the heavy snow that hit Bergamo in the late afternoon, Atalanta and Villarreal are on stage for a real sixteenth of the final. Whoever wins goes to the second round with the Spaniards who also have a draw to grab the next phase. A greedy opportunity to make history once again for Gasperini’s men who can hit the third round of the round of 16 in as many participations in the highest European club competition.19:52

Moment of not exciting form for the guests, led by Lopetegui, who, with the exception of the Copa del Rey match won 8-0 against the amateurs of Victoria La Coruna, do not find the victory from 1-0 on 7 November over Getafe. Since then a draw in Vigo against Celta and only defeats with Manchester United, Barcelona and Sevilla. But tonight the Spaniards take the field with the mathematical certainty of the Europa League and with two out of three useful results available to eliminate Atalanta. It is therefore worth seeing what the tactical theme of the Yellow Submarine will be.19:58

If Villarreal does not enjoy excellent form recently, the same cannot be said for Atalanta who, in the league, have risen up to fourth place just four points behind leaders Milan and have not lost a match since 3- 2 of Old Trafford against United. Since then, 6 wins and 4 draws in all competitions and an environment full of loads for tonight’s match. However, it must be said that the Bergamo players in this group proved allergic to victory, only getting one against Young Boys at Gewiss Stadium.20:05

In the first leg match, played at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Freuler gave the neroblu the lead, then overtaken by the goals of Trigueros and Danjuma. In the end, the equalizer of Robin Gosens, today absent from the race due to injury.13:20

English Taylor referee of the match, assisted by compatriots Beswick and Nunn. Fourth official England. At VAR Kavanagh with Hatzidakis AVAR.20:26

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Atalanta with the usual 3-4-1-2. Musso – Toloi, Demiral, Palomino – Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle – Pessina – Ilicic, Zapata. On the bench: Rossi, Sportiello, Pezzella, Muriel, Koopmeiners, Piccoli, Malinovskyi, Zappacosta, Lovato, Djimsiti, Pasalic, Miranchuk.20:11

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: 4-4-2 for Villarreal. Rollers – Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan – Moi Gomez, Capoué, Dani Parejo, Alberto Moreno – Gerard Moreno, Danjuma. On the bench: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Dani Raba, Chukwueze, Mandi, Ruben Pena, Mario Gaspar, Dia, Manu Trigueros, Pedraza, Iborra, Paco Alcacer.13:20

Gasperini confirms ten elevenths of the winning team from the confrontation with Napoli. Among the owners there are not Zappacosta, bruised but still on the bench, and Malinovskyi. In their place Hateboer and Ilicic. Between the posts confirmed Musso, in front of him the trio Toloi, Demiral, Palomino. De Roon and Freuler in the middle of the field and Maehle on the right. In attack there is Pessina behind the strikers Ilicic and Zapata, with several license for the Slovenian.20:18

Four changes for Lopetegui compared to the defeat suffered in Seville. In defense, together with confirmed Foyth, Raul Albiol and Pau Torres, there is Estupinan in place of Pedraza on the left side. In midfield Moi Gomez climbs to the right with his place on the left which is taken by Alberto Moreno. In between confirmed Capoué and Dani Parejo. The two strikers will be Gerard Moreno and Danjuma. Bench then for Manu Trigueros and Paco Alcacer.13:20

Dense snow at the Gewiss Stadium where the second inspection by the English referee Taylor is expected to understand what to do. The dispute of the match does not seem as obvious as a few tens of minutes ago. 20:23

Inspection of the referee in progress. In the meantime, the employees are shoveling the snow accumulated on the pitch. The teams are on the pitch for the warm-up.20:33

The official decision arrives: we play. Kick-off is scheduled for 9pm, you will probably wait a few more minutes to allow for a complete cleaning of the pitch. Meanwhile, the intensity of the snowfall has slightly decreased.20:39

The kick-off time is also official: it starts at 21.20.20:47

Another official decision: the match was postponed to tomorrow at 19. The ground had been cleaned properly and is equipped with heating but the snowfall, which decreased for a few minutes, regained strength as the minutes went by and meant that the UEFA opted for the postponement.13:21

Soon in the field Atalanta and Villareal after yesterday’s postponement due to snow.18:38