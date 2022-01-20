Atalanta wants 40 million and asks for the obligation to redeem

Other than Luis Muriel, Atalanta risks losing in January Duvan Zapata. The pressing by Newcastle for the Colombian striker continues, the Magpies are ready to put a maxi offer on the plate in order to convince the Orobic club to let the number 91 go.

The first proposal has already been delivered, but more convincing arguments are needed to be able to seat the Nerazzurri at the negotiating table. And the price is not a mystery: 40 million, without particular clauses, otherwise no one will move from Zingonia. He writes it Tuttomercatoweb.

The first offer was immediately refused by the club led by Antonio Percassi: 5 million pounds plus 18 for the redemption obligation conditional on Newcastle’s salvation. The formula proposed by the English club does not convince the people of Bergamo: PIF wants to protect itself in case of failure to stay in the Premier League, while the Nerazzurri do not want to sell a fundamental player without the obligation to redeem.

Furthermore, the mandatory redemption clause must in no way be linked to the results achieved by the English team, in a situation of classification that is anything but simple.