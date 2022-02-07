Atalanta, Zapata risks 4 months off after the injury. Is a free agent coming?

Atalanta with bated breath about the conditions of Duvan Zapata. The injury remedied against Cagliari, which forced him to leave the pitch just 14 minutes after entering the field, could in fact be more severe than expected. The Colombian striker – returned to the match in progress against Cagliari after the stoppage last December 21, first degree injury to the left adductor in the match against Genoa – tomorrow will undergo a new resonance: if the result is confirmed after today’s investigations, then it will have to be operated as it is feared the detachment of the adductor tendon. Event which, if confirmed, will force Zapata to stay out for about 4 months (same recovery times needed in 2017 in Bonavantura to return to the field with Milan after a similar injury).