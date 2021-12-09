Atalanta, Zapata: “We gave everything on the pitch but there is regret. We will certainly make up for it.”

After the defeat against Villarreal, the Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata spoke to the microphones of Prime Video: “We are disappointed. But in any case we are calm in the sense that we gave everything on the pitch. We are very sorry because we wanted to pass the round and be among the sixteen strongest. The game went like this, we have to think about the championship because it is thanks to the championship that we are here. We will surely make up for it “.

Did you ask yourself what went wrong at the interval?

“We were in trouble in the first half also because they took the lead quickly. Then we tried to attack and draw quickly. I think he played against anxiety, they are a good team who played a great match today. this was difficult but until the end we tried to develop our game but as mentioned before we tried to equalize the game “.

Muriel’s stake?

“Toloi’s rebound also bounced on the knee and went out. There is regret for every situation that could have been done better. We gave everything. We are very sorry but I feel the group calm because we have tried in every way possible to equalize “.