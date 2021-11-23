Atalanta, Zappacosta tile: ankle problem
Tile for Atalanta, ankle problem for Zappacosta. During the match against Young Boys the defender was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury; touched hard by Ngamaleu, Zappacosta accused an ankle problem and was accompanied outside by the medical staff: the full-back was unable to walk alone. A problem for Gasperini, who is struggling with many injuries in the department, but hopes for Gosens to return soon; even the fantasy coaches are apprehensive, given that Zappacosta had been the protagonist so far of an excellent start to the season. In place of the winger Giuseppe Pezzella entered the field, the match between Young Boys and Atalanta was at that moment on the score of 1-1.
Ankle problem for Zappacosta
Fantasy football and Atalanta risk losing a protagonist: ankle problem for Davide Zappacosta, who is now at risk for the next matches of the orobics against Juventus and Venice. The Atalantino winger was the victim of an injury in a conflict with Ngamaleu: the opponent was booked, Zappacosta accused severe pain in his ankle, which made an unnatural movement. Accompanied by the Atalanta medical staff, Zappacosta appeared very suffering: it is unlikely that he will be available against Juventus. Gasperini is likely to point to Gosens, but the German is unlikely to have sufficient autonomy to face the entire race: a relay race between him and Pezzella is therefore looming.
The numbers of Zappacosta at the Fantasy Football
Zappacosta’s start to the season had even gone beyond expectations. Thanks to Gosens’ injury, in addition to Hateboer’s known foot problems, the winger played more than expected and did it with excellent results. These the numbers of Zappacosta at the Fantasy Football: 12 games played, 1 goal scored and 3 assists provided, for a fantasy voting average of 6.77. The fantasy coaches hope for a quick recovery from the Italian winger, who will carry out instrumental tests in the next few days.