Atalanta, Zappacosta tile: ankle problem

Tile for Atalanta, ankle problem for Zappacosta. During the match against Young Boys the defender was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury; touched hard by Ngamaleu, Zappacosta accused an ankle problem and was accompanied outside by the medical staff: the full-back was unable to walk alone. A problem for Gasperini, who is struggling with many injuries in the department, but hopes for Gosens to return soon; even the fantasy coaches are apprehensive, given that Zappacosta had been the protagonist so far of an excellent start to the season. In place of the winger Giuseppe Pezzella entered the field, the match between Young Boys and Atalanta was at that moment on the score of 1-1.