Atalantamania: Juve, what sense does the Super League have if you don’t even win with the Goddess? Zapata vera Joya! | A league

The excuse of not finding stimuli in Serie A with Verona, Empoli and Sassuolo (but against Chelsea after which of the four goals would he have found it?), Has definitely made water. Do you want the Super League? Here is Atalanta, directly in your stadium, the most European team of all, to entice you to play with personality, character, like a real team. Can’t you? A tip: forget the Super League, because continuing to want at all costs a competition destined to become a fool at European level is on the verge of sadistic. Atalanta, to center Champions on Champions, is still thinking about salvation. It can be a good example, dear Madam: only when you prove yourself to the level of safety teams will you think European. Not now, with a ruinous managerial management that is no longer able to hide, on the contrary, it shows itself with a docu-series from which today’s crisis is even more evident: last year Pirlo, in comparison, was traveling at full speed. Like Atalanta today, back to winning in Turin after 32 years, with another South American. From Caniggia to Zapata, the story (of those who shouldn’t have it) continues.



PANTHER 1, ZEBRA 0- The ‘thanks’ to Inter will never be too many: knowing that you are the new Lukaku, while remaining in the smaller and less ambitious Bergamo, he gave Zapata inexhaustible power. Mental before physical: now he “knows he can”, he is a leader, a driver, a thirty-year-old made and unfinished who combines technique and body with the pleasure of having fun without fear of making a mistake. Atalanta is also enveloped in the same magic: first to win they had to play the perfect match, aggressive and intense for 90 ‘, in the constant and somewhat exhausting search for goals (and goals). Now, however, he knows how to triumph when he grows up, realizing the only shot on the net, managing the meager advantage, resisting the pressure until the end. And to say that the Goddess also had the card Muriel to play: it was not needed, a goal from 91 was enough. Seven centers in seven games in a row, Zapata sets no limits. Dusan vs Duvan, it’s open war on the golden slipper.

MINISTER OF ITALY- Ten goals scored more than Juve (28) but, above all, only 17 goals conceded in 14 days. Atalanta belongs to its defense ministers, with a captain who is the pride of Italy. L‘intervention by Toloi on Chiesa, at 20’ of the first half, directed the game: clean, punctual, precise and courageous. The coach Mancini the Nerazzurri bench he carries around Europe should use it a little more if he wants to hope to fly to Qatar. THEThe technical gesture of the Atalanta captain is worth a goal, as are the interventions of Demiral, wisely torn from the competition, and at the entry of Palomino, who definitively extinguished the Juventus hopes.

MUSSO MAKES A SHIELD, THE GODDESS MAKES A SHIELD- And now Atalanta has no limits, always at -3 from an Inter already given by many under the confetti at the end of May. Potentially, Gasp gang can do 40 before Christmas, and then ‘save whoever can’ the others will say. On Tuesday there is a Venice that should not be underestimated, but the most important match will be played on 8 December against Villarreal iyou were defeated: the knockout stages of the Champions League are one step away, for the fourth in a row there is still time to have fun.